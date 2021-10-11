Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Belden worth $24,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,060,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Belden by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,031,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after buying an additional 189,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Belden by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,959,000 after buying an additional 78,536 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,038,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after buying an additional 146,351 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $59.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.47. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.