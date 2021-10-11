Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of WSFS Financial worth $25,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.34.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

