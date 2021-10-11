Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Vericel worth $23,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $165,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VCEL opened at $51.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.52 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $68.94.
In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,800 shares of company stock worth $910,078 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
VCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
