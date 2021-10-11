Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $23,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $76,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

