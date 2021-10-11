Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Fortis worth $24,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fortis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after purchasing an additional 719,468 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortis by 46.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fortis by 80.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortis by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,000,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,709,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

