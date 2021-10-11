Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.41 Million Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.32% of Easterly Government Properties worth $23,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.15 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $589,067 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

