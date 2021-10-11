Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.65 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $23,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,139,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,537,000 after purchasing an additional 478,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $127.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,555.51 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $130.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,380 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

