Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.90 Million Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.87% of IMAX worth $23,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 230.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 123,422 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 59.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 14.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.28 on Monday. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

