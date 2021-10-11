Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.86 Million Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of KAR Auction Services worth $24,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $2,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $2,094,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 330,602 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

