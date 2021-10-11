Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.38 Million Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 9.11% of Matrix Service worth $25,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Matrix Service by 233.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 434.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRX stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

