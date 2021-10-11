Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.65 Million Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $25,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after acquiring an additional 465,609 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,668.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $55.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

