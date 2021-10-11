Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.26% of Park National worth $24,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Park National by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Park National by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park National by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Park National by 3.9% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park National by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PRK opened at $126.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $86.21 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $115.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

