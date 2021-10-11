Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Ubiquiti worth $24,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 52.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 243.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $308.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.87 and a 12-month high of $401.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 89.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.