Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $24,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,207,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $347.53 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

