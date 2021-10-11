Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 12,990 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Huazhu Group worth $23,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,643 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,021 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,308,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 25,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 611,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after acquiring an additional 608,751 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,250,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,894,000 after acquiring an additional 532,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

HTHT opened at $49.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 175.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

HTHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

