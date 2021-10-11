Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 167,523 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.40% of Heritage Commerce worth $22,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

