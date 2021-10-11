Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 181,043 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Unity Software worth $25,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $437,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,246 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 572.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,488 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 420.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Shares of U stock opened at $136.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,186,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,218,065 shares of company stock worth $150,086,573. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

