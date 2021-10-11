Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 322,064 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Progyny worth $25,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 147.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after purchasing an additional 144,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Progyny by 631.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,086 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 14.9% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,346,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $59.02 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 27,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,639,396.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 529,004 shares of company stock worth $29,735,046. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGNY. Barclays increased their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

