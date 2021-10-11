Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 6,930 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $25,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

IYJ stock opened at $109.80 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.92 and its 200-day moving average is $110.96.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

