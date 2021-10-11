Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 27,945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Rogers Communications worth $25,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,072 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 9,528.7% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after purchasing an additional 878,547 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCI opened at $47.38 on Monday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

