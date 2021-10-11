Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,066 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $23,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

NYSE XHR opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

