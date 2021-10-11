Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,042 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $23,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $405.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.50 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

