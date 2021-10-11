Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 121,651 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of Dillard’s worth $23,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DDS opened at $199.21 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.35 and a twelve month high of $217.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.56. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is -29.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

