Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 200,880 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of Alcoa worth $23,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $52,861,000. NWI Management LP increased its position in Alcoa by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,303,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,360,000 after buying an additional 803,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alcoa by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,332,000 after buying an additional 760,653 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

NYSE:AA opened at $46.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $52.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.