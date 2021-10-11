Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,560 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.33% of Trustmark worth $25,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

