Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 34,033 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.48% of La-Z-Boy worth $24,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 36.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

