Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,498 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Magellan Health worth $25,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 55.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health stock opened at $94.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

