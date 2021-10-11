Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 42,386 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of Cinemark worth $24,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cinemark by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

CNK stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

