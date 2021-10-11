Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,877 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $23,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,385,884.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $299,086.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at $11,945,367.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PIPR opened at $155.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.41 and its 200 day moving average is $128.48. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $157.71.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $511.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

PIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

