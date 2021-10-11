Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of BOK Financial worth $24,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOKF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,587,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,196,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $93.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group cut their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $860,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

