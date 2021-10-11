Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Trading 6.5% Higher

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers solutions to customers managed through owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, and virgin money distribution channels.

