Barclays Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $10.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.74% from the company’s previous close.

LDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 27.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

