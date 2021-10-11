Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.97

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 30294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 55,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Barclays by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,405,000 after acquiring an additional 83,460 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 909,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

