Barclays Raises Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,745.63 ($48.94).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,540 ($46.25) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,539.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,411.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.17. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In related news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, for a total transaction of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,467 shares of company stock worth $89,781,538.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

