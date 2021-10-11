Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of MUL stock opened at GBX 293.60 ($3.84) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 292.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 298.83. Mulberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The company has a market capitalization of £176.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90.
About Mulberry Group
