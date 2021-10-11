Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MUL stock opened at GBX 293.60 ($3.84) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 292.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 298.83. Mulberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The company has a market capitalization of £176.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90.

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

