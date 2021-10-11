Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of CABGY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.59. 333,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,237. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.