Basic Attention Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $229.42 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $229.42 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00204519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00095579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

BAT is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,942,950 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.