Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00. 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.06.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 905 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

