Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$34.72 and last traded at C$34.74. Approximately 229,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 536,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.60 billion. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1700005 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Richard Urbain De Schutter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.02 per share, with a total value of C$330,162.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 280,857 shares in the company, valued at C$9,272,840.99.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

