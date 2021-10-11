Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$34.72 and last traded at C$34.74. Approximately 229,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 536,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.05.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.60 billion. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1700005 EPS for the current year.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (TSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
See Also: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.