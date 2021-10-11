Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN) Announces Final Dividend of $0.00

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.40, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

About Beacon Minerals

Beacon Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration, development, and production activities in Western Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Jaurdi gold project located to the north west of Coolgardie. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Australia.

