Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,909,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.01% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $707,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.33.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $238.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

