Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 815.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after buying an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,636,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,267,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 228.4% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 668,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 465,018 shares during the period.

BBBY opened at $14.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

