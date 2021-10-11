Beefy.Finance Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $77.11 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,071.03 or 0.01879939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00094539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.29 or 0.00425284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00032959 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

