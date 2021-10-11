BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

BRBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $28.20 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.50 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,307,000 after acquiring an additional 115,872 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 13.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at about $10,001,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

