Belt Tops One Day Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00059199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00127993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00078463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,175.67 or 1.00034252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.94 or 0.06016756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

