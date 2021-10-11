BENQI (QI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.24 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, BENQI has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $37.86 million and $5.24 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

