BENZ Mining Corp (ASX:BNZ) Insider Sells A$332,360.00 in Stock

BENZ Mining Corp (ASX:BNZ) insider Nicholas Tintor sold 474,800 shares of BENZ Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.50), for a total value of A$332,360.00 ($237,400.00).

