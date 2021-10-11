Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to post $92.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $95.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $97.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $384.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.80 million to $389.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $366.50 million, with estimates ranging from $359.11 million to $370.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHLB. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $27.22 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

