Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Berry Global Group worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,782,000 after buying an additional 241,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,762,000 after buying an additional 537,532 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,162,000 after buying an additional 190,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 261,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after buying an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.55.

NYSE:BERY opened at $60.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

