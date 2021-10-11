Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $107.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

